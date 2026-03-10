Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,039.54. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $311,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,789.64. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 56,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,569 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

