NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Down 28.3% – Time to Sell?

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 28.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

NEXON Co, Ltd. is a pioneering video game publisher and developer known for its focus on online multiplayer games using a free-to-play business model. Founded in Seoul in 1994 by entrepreneur Kim Jung-ju, NEXON quickly established itself as an innovator in the interactive entertainment industry. The company has built a reputation for creating immersive virtual worlds that attract millions of players worldwide, supported by recurring in-game purchases for cosmetic items, expansions and convenience features.

Among NEXON’s best-known titles are MapleStory, an anime-styled massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that debuted in 2003, and Dungeon & Fighter, a side-scrolling action RPG launched in 2005.

