Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. 306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Zacks Research cut Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Intellinetics Stock Up 2.3%
Institutional Trading of Intellinetics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellinetics stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.42% of Intellinetics worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intellinetics
Intellinetics, Inc, traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker INLX, is a Houston-based provider of enterprise content management, document imaging, and workflow automation solutions. The company designs and implements systems that enable organizations to capture, store, and retrieve both digital and paper documents through intuitive interfaces and seamless integration with existing IT environments.
The firm’s flagship platform, Info-Share, combines document capture, optical character recognition (OCR) and configurable workflow tools to streamline processes such as billing, accounts payable, and records management.
