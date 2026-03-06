TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

TravelSky Technology Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.4930 and last traded at $13.4930. Approximately 13,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 3,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited is a leading provider of information technology solutions for the air travel industry in the People’s Republic of China. Established in 2001 through an asset reorganization of aviation IT operations previously overseen by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the company has developed a comprehensive platform for airline reservation, distribution and related services. TravelSky’s technology underpins the vast majority of domestic air ticketing in China and supports a growing number of international carriers and travel agencies.

The company’s core offerings include a passenger service system (PSS) that manages reservation and ticketing processes, as well as an electronic distribution network that connects airlines with travel agents, corporate accounts and online channels.

Featured Articles

