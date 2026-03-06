ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $12.20. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 977 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

