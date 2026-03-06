Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at TD Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $16.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. 50,951,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,412,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Marvell reported stronger-than-expected fourth‑quarter revenue and EPS and raised near‑term revenue guidance, which traders interpreted as confirmation of accelerating AI/data‑center demand. Marvell Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Q4 results and guidance beat expectations — Marvell reported stronger-than-expected fourth‑quarter revenue and EPS and raised near‑term revenue guidance, which traders interpreted as confirmation of accelerating AI/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Management flagged multi‑year AI chip/interconnect growth — Marvell forecast stronger multi‑year demand for AI-focused chips and interconnect technologies, a driver cited by Reuters as spurring the pre‑market rally. Reuters: Marvell Tech shares rally

Management flagged multi‑year AI chip/interconnect growth — Marvell forecast stronger multi‑year demand for AI-focused chips and interconnect technologies, a driver cited by Reuters as spurring the pre‑market rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Bank of America, KGI, Benchmark and others) upgraded MRVL or raised targets after the print, adding buy‑side momentum and selling the narrative of sustained data‑center/AI upside. Seeking Alpha: BofA upgrade

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Bank of America, KGI, Benchmark and others) upgraded MRVL or raised targets after the print, adding buy‑side momentum and selling the narrative of sustained data‑center/AI upside. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option buying — Reported block trades show heavy purchases of call options (101,582 contracts), consistent with speculative/leveraged bullish positioning ahead of and after the results (adds to intraday upside pressure).

Unusually large call‑option buying — Reported block trades show heavy purchases of call options (101,582 contracts), consistent with speculative/leveraged bullish positioning ahead of and after the results (adds to intraday upside pressure). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings beat was modest — GAAP EPS and revenue came in slightly above consensus but not dramatically so (the beat and guidance appear more important for forward momentum than the magnitude of the beat). Zacks: Q4 beat

Earnings beat was modest — GAAP EPS and revenue came in slightly above consensus but not dramatically so (the beat and guidance appear more important for forward momentum than the magnitude of the beat). Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility — Elevated oil prices and Middle East tensions are keeping market and sector volatility high; broader risk‑off moves could quickly reverse gains in cyclical semiconductors. Investopedia: Market drivers

Macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility — Elevated oil prices and Middle East tensions are keeping market and sector volatility high; broader risk‑off moves could quickly reverse gains in cyclical semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution / customer concentration — Some firms (and prior downgrades) still highlight customer concentration and that optics-led growth may already be priced in, which could limit upside if execution or hyperscaler spending slows. American Banking News: Analyst downgrade impact

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

