Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 245549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 231,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,572,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after buying an additional 480,429 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 228,167 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.