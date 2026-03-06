Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 245549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.
The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
