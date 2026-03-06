Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $934.44 and last traded at $941.7760. 173,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 154,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $888.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.33.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $701.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 226.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.