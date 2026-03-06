Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $934.44 and last traded at $941.7760. 173,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 154,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $888.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.33.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 226.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.
Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.