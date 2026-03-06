Babcock (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 9.3% – What’s Next?

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.53. 1,993,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,440,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

BW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Babcock from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Babcock to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Babcock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $10,398,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,086,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Babcock by 497.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,366,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,970,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock by 54.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,692 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,033,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in Babcock during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,584,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

