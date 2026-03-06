Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s Why

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.95. 298,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,415,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

HTFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Heartflow from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Heartflow from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Heartflow from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

In other Heartflow news, insider Campbell Rogers sold 65,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,595,596.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 76,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,072.66. This trade represents a 46.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $218,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,413 shares in the company, valued at $994,803.16. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,095,715 shares of company stock valued at $58,533,709 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XXEC Inc. lifted its position in Heartflow by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Heartflow during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartflow by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 475,004 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Heartflow by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Heartflow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

