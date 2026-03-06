Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 9.7% – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was down 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.04. Approximately 23,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.5940.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company’s operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.