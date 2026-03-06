Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Insider Acquires £37,100 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 742 per share, with a total value of £37,100.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance

MWY traded down GBX 4 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 738. 56,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,219. The stock has a market cap of £234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 761.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 768.67. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 12 month low of GBX 628 and a 12 month high of GBX 804.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a net margin of 130.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%.

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc was formed on October 21, 1981 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

