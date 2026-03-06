CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Insider Sells $61,967.36 in Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Cobain sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $61,967.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,313 shares in the company, valued at $149,143.54. This trade represents a 29.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBFV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 89.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 902.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Community Bank & Trust, F.S.B., the company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services. Its primary focus is meeting the financial needs of individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients within its regional footprint.

The company’s deposit product lineup includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

