Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 184,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 111,379 shares.The stock last traded at $27.94 and had previously closed at $27.89.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in the equity securities included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, giving investors exposure to leading U.S. companies in the technology, consumer services, healthcare and industrial sectors. As a publicly traded fund, QQQX offers daily liquidity through its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
In pursuit of its income objective, QQQX employs a dynamic covered call strategy, writing call options on its NASDAQ-100 holdings to generate option premium.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.