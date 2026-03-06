Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 184,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 111,379 shares.The stock last traded at $27.94 and had previously closed at $27.89.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Get Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 743,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in the equity securities included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, giving investors exposure to leading U.S. companies in the technology, consumer services, healthcare and industrial sectors. As a publicly traded fund, QQQX offers daily liquidity through its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In pursuit of its income objective, QQQX employs a dynamic covered call strategy, writing call options on its NASDAQ-100 holdings to generate option premium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.