Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 20,944 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $25.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on YARIY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Arctic Securiti raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YARIY

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.