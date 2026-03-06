Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 638,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 264,607 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $16.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 2.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) is an electric performance car company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Established as an offshoot of Volvo Car Group’s high-performance Polestar division, the company focuses on delivering a blend of Scandinavian design, advanced electric powertrains and cutting-edge connectivity features.

The roots of Polestar date back to 1996 when it operated as Volvo’s in-house tuning and motorsport arm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.