Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) Director Michael Malafronte Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Malafronte purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.97 per share, for a total transaction of $117,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,564. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVSA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,387. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.26 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business had revenue of $503.39 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVSA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: CVSA) is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.