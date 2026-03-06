First United Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

First United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First United has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First United to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get First United alerts:

First United Stock Down 0.6%

First United stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. First United has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $232.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. First United had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First United will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First United in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 73,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First United by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation is a bank holding company that, through its subsidiary First United Bank & Trust, provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and agricultural customers across central Oklahoma. The company offers deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time deposits, alongside a variety of lending solutions covering commercial real estate, construction, agricultural and consumer loans.

In addition to traditional banking products, First United delivers treasury management and cash management solutions designed to streamline client operations, as well as online and mobile banking platforms for account access and payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.