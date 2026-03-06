Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Telecom Italia S.P.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $7.93. Telecom Italia shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 1,033 shares trading hands.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) is a leading Italian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of fixed-line, mobile voice and data services. The company’s offerings span consumer broadband connections, mobile telephony plans and pay-TV packages under its TIM brand. Telecom Italia also delivers wholesale network capacity and managed connectivity solutions to other carriers and service providers.

Headquartered in Rome, Telecom Italia traces its origins to Italy’s state-owned telephone monopoly and was established in its current form in 1994 following privatization and corporate restructuring.

