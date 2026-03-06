Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $130.12, but opened at $120.66. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 1,020 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank Hapoalim presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bank Hapoalim Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

