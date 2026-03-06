Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 222,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 176,154 call options.

In other news, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $42,906.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,224 shares in the company, valued at $77,963.52. This trade represents a 35.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,605 shares of company stock worth $5,385,865. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ondas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ondas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Ondas by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

ONDS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,207,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,183,242. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

ONDS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

