Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.390–0.330 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Ambiq Micro’s conference call:

Get Ambiq Micro alerts:

Ambiq closed 2025 with its highest quarterly sales, reporting $20.7M in Q4 and a 45.5% non-GAAP gross margin , with gross profit rising every quarter and a record annual gross profit.

Ambiq closed 2025 with its highest quarterly sales, reporting in Q4 and a , with gross profit rising every quarter and a record annual gross profit. Management expects “outsized” top-line growth in 2026, sees a clear path to >$100M in revenue driven by ramping of a scaled global customer, broader Apollo5 adoption, and multiple new product launches.

Management expects “outsized” top-line growth in 2026, sees a clear path to >$100M in revenue driven by ramping of a scaled global customer, broader Apollo5 adoption, and multiple new product launches. Product roadmap acceleration: Ambiq unveiled Atomic (TSMC FinFET, operation down to 300 mV with integrated NPU/GPU/embedded memory) and is accelerating development of Apollo340 and Atomic120 to target advanced wearables, AR/eyewear, smart cameras, and industrial/medical edge AI use cases.

Product roadmap acceleration: Ambiq unveiled (TSMC FinFET, operation down to 300 mV with integrated NPU/GPU/embedded memory) and is accelerating development of Apollo340 and Atomic120 to target advanced wearables, AR/eyewear, smart cameras, and industrial/medical edge AI use cases. Ambiq is substantially increasing spending in 2026—R&D and SG&A rose in Q4 and the company expects roughly a $30M YoY OpEx increase (including $7M–$10M of IP purchases and variable contract engineering), and warned margins could face pressure from broader industry/fab and supply-chain cost dynamics.

Ambiq Micro Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AMBQ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. 208,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. Ambiq Micro has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

Key Stories Impacting Ambiq Micro

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Ambiq reported revenue above consensus and beat EPS estimates, showing sequential net-sales growth and AI-driven margin expansion that supports the company’s edge-AI story. MarketBeat Q4 earnings

Q4 results beat expectations — Ambiq reported revenue above consensus and beat EPS estimates, showing sequential net-sales growth and AI-driven margin expansion that supports the company’s edge-AI story. Positive Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 guidance — management set Q1 EPS guidance (-$0.390 to -$0.330) and revenue guidance ($21–$22M) that are both better than consensus, signaling improvement in operating leverage. BusinessWire press release

Stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 guidance — management set Q1 EPS guidance (-$0.390 to -$0.330) and revenue guidance ($21–$22M) that are both better than consensus, signaling improvement in operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management is projecting a path to $100M+ revenue in 2026 and accelerating edge-AI product launches — a growth narrative that could materially change revenue scale and margins if execution continues. Seeking Alpha revenue path story

Management is projecting a path to $100M+ revenue in 2026 and accelerating edge-AI product launches — a growth narrative that could materially change revenue scale and margins if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Call materials and transcripts are available — the earnings call, slide deck and transcripts were posted for investors to review management detail and product roadmaps (useful for diligence but not an immediate price mover). Earnings call transcript

Call materials and transcripts are available — the earnings call, slide deck and transcripts were posted for investors to review management detail and product roadmaps (useful for diligence but not an immediate price mover). Negative Sentiment: Company remains loss-making and guidance still implies negative EPS — Q4 was profitable vs. expectations in a beat context, but Ambiq reported a net loss for the quarter and the forward EPS range is still negative; investors may be discounting valuation and execution risk. Market data also shows the stock is below its 50‑day/200‑day averages proximity and trading on lighter-than-average volume today. MarketBeat stock profile

Insider Transactions at Ambiq Micro

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambiq Micro this week:

In other Ambiq Micro news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,126. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,358. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth about $119,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMBQ

About Ambiq Micro

(Get Free Report)

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambiq Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambiq Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.