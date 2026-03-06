Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) EVP Robert Regan Shannon Sells 3,865 Shares

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $72,314.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,356,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,385,765.42. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Regan Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permian Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 5,000 shares of Permian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $91,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares of Permian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,450,300.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 shares of Permian Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $966,695.04.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,431,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,167,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Permian Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $24 and moved to an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the current price and likely lifting demand from institutional and retail investors. Read More.

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $24 and moved to an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside versus the current price and likely lifting demand from institutional and retail investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS bumped its target to $23 and reiterated a “buy” — another analyst upgrade that supports positive momentum and buy-side interest. Read More.

UBS bumped its target to $23 and reiterated a “buy” — another analyst upgrade that supports positive momentum and buy-side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Permian raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 (payable Mar 31; ex-div Mar 17), increasing yield and making the stock more attractive to income-focused investors. Read More.

Permian raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 (payable Mar 31; ex-div Mar 17), increasing yield and making the stock more attractive to income-focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat ($0.37 vs. $0.28 consensus) but revenue missed and was down ~9.8% YoY — a mixed fundamental print that supports valuation but raises questions about near-term top-line momentum. Read More.

Q4 results showed an EPS beat ($0.37 vs. $0.28 consensus) but revenue missed and was down ~9.8% YoY — a mixed fundamental print that supports valuation but raises questions about near-term top-line momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage roundup (Benzinga) provides context for the recent upgrades and divergences in targets/ratings — useful for gauging consensus changes versus stock moves. Read More.

Analyst coverage roundup (Benzinga) provides context for the recent upgrades and divergences in targets/ratings — useful for gauging consensus changes versus stock moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider dispositions: CEO and multiple senior executives disclosed multi-million‑dollar stock sales (CEO sold ~898k shares; other executives sold large blocks), a cluster of insider selling that can sap sentiment and signal liquidity needs or diversification. Read More.

Large insider dispositions: CEO and multiple senior executives disclosed multi-million‑dollar stock sales (CEO sold ~898k shares; other executives sold large blocks), a cluster of insider selling that can sap sentiment and signal liquidity needs or diversification. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Benchmark downgraded PR from “buy” to “hold,” which adds a near-term negative data point amid otherwise bullish analyst moves and could reduce buy-side urgency. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,404,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,930,000 after buying an additional 3,941,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Permian Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,635,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,153,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,553,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,454,000 after purchasing an additional 460,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.