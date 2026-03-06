Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPRQ) Posts Earnings Results

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPRQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ferrellgas Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $641.41 million for the quarter.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS: FGPRQ) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that distributes propane throughout the United States. Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, the partnership traces its roots to a small propane venture founded by A.C. Ferrell in 1939 and was organized as a public partnership in 1997. It is one of the largest retail propane distributors in the country, serving a broad range of end users.

The company supplies propane to residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and motor fuel customers.

