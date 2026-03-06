Ball (NYSE:BALL) SVP Fauze Villatoro Purchases 1,551 Shares

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. This represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. 925,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,422. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

BALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Institutional Trading of Ball

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $192,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,658,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,434 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its stake in Ball by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1,465.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,791 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ball by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,886,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,429,000 after buying an additional 999,690 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.