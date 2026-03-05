U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $17.45. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 24,291 shares trading hands.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.9609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 669.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF ( NYSEARCA:SEA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry. The index provider, Delta Global Indices, LLC, defines the shipping industry to include companies within the business segments of the maritime shipping industry, such as companies deriving revenue from the seaborne transport of dry bulk goods and the leasing and/or operating of tanker ships, container ships, specialty chemical ships and ships that transport liquid natural gas (LNG) or dry bulk goods.

