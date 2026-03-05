Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s Why

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 4,657 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) is a Hong Kong–based integrated paper manufacturer specializing in containerboard, coated duplex board, pulp and other paper packaging products. The company’s primary business activities include the production and sale of corrugated packaging materials, paperboard for consumer goods, and wood pulp. Its product offerings are designed to serve a wide range of end markets, from e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods to industrial packaging sectors.

With multiple production facilities concentrated in southern China, Lee & Man Paper has established a network of manufacturing bases across Guangdong, Guangxi and other provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.