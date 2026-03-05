Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44. 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Wharf Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Wharf (OTCMKTS: WARFY) is a diversified conglomerate with core operations in property development and information communications. The company’s property division develops, leases and manages landmark commercial and retail complexes, including Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui and Times Square in Causeway Bay. Through these flagship assets and other holdings across Mainland China, Wharf aims to generate stable rental income and long-term capital appreciation.

Wharf’s communications arm comprises i-Cable Communications, which offers broadband, pay-TV and mobile services, and Wharf New T&T, a provider of data, internet and carrier solutions for enterprise and consumer markets.

