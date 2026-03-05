Aurora Innovation Touts 250K Incident-Free Driverless Miles, Targets 200+ Trucks in 2026

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) CFO and SVP David Maday outlined the company’s recent operating milestones and 2026 commercial plans during a presentation focused on autonomous trucking. Maday said Aurora is “the only self-driving trucking company operating driverless on public roads today,” and framed 2025 as a year of proving technology capabilities, with 2026 expected to focus on scaling commercial value.

Driverless operations expanded across the Southwest

Maday said Aurora launched driverless operations in April 2025 and has since expanded beyond its initial operating profile. He noted that Aurora is now operating in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, after starting with a single daytime route between Dallas and Houston. Over time, the company added night driving and capabilities in rain and fog.

Technology positioning: “Superhuman freight transportation”

From April through January, Maday said Aurora loggedand is operating for multiple customers. He also said the company has more than tripled its driverless network versus the prior quarter and is now operating on, which he described as representing an addressable market oftoday.

Maday emphasized what he characterized as combined advantages of the Aurora Driver, including broad situational awareness, continuous operation without fatigue, and rapid decision-making. He described these attributes as supporting a shift toward “superhuman freight transportation” and said Aurora believes the technology can help redefine safety in logistics.

He also described Aurora’s core product, the Aurora Driver, as a combination of hardware, “Verifiable AI” software, and data services. Maday said Aurora built the system as a common core platform intended to be deployed across multiple vehicle platforms and use cases, with trucking as the company’s first market.

Partner ecosystem and vehicle strategy

To support scaling, Maday highlighted what he called an “unmatched partner ecosystem.” He pointed to partnerships with OEMs PACCAR and Volvo, which he said are building autonomously enabled platforms designed for line-side integration of the Aurora Driver and represent about 50% of the market. He also cited a partnership with International, where Aurora plans to upfit base trucks for driverless deployment, with a launch expected in the second quarter of this year.

Maday also referenced partnerships with Continental (for the “Aurora-enabled hardware kit”), along with NVIDIA (compute) and “best-in-class” sensor suppliers.

Shift toward customer endpoints in 2026

Maday said Aurora’s 2026 operating model is expected to move beyond routes between Aurora terminals toward deliveries between customer endpoints. He said the company has started supervised autonomous freight delivery that “will be driverless shortly,” and tied that transition to the rollout of its second-generation fleet.

He provided examples of endpoint-focused deliveries, including:

Detmar , between its facilities

, between its facilities A “frack sand hauler”

Hirschbach , between Dallas and Laredo to support “berry deliveries”

, between Dallas and Laredo to support “berry deliveries” Deliveries to the endpoint of “one of the leading US carriers”

Maday said the company intends to expand across the Sun Belt this year, arguing that driving requirements across the region have “self-similarity,” and that the Aurora Driver is becoming sufficiently generalized to operate throughout the Sun Belt in 2026.

Business model, unit economics, and 2026 fleet expectations

Maday described Aurora’s long-term model as driver-as-a-service. Under this structure, customers buy trucks equipped with the Aurora Driver and subscribe to the service, with Aurora paid a per-mile fee to effectively perform the role of the driver. He said the model is capital efficient and helps customers optimize total cost of ownership.

On economics, Maday referenced ATRI data indicating an average transportation cost of $2.26 per mile, with “human driver plus base pay plus benefits” averaging about $1 per mile. He said Aurora plans to price indicatively at about $0.85 per mile while targeting attractive margins and delivering total cost-of-ownership benefits. He also cited additional indirect savings—such as reduced sourcing, turnover, workers’ compensation, and training—estimating roughly $0.15 per mile.

Maday also highlighted potential operational improvements, including increased utilization because autonomous trucks are not constrained by Hours of Service limitations. He said industry averages are roughly 100,000 to 125,000 miles per year per truck, while autonomous trucks could operate 250,000 miles-plus per year. He added that current driverless trucks are yielding about 15% fuel efficiency, with “potential” to increase that to 30% in partnership with OEMs, and suggested fewer incidents could reduce insurance costs.

From a financial standpoint, Maday said Aurora ended last year with roughly $1.5 billion in liquidity, which he said would extend runway until the company reaches positive free cash flow, which Aurora expects in 2028.

Looking to 2026, Maday said Aurora expects to introduce its second commercial fleet in the second quarter, using International-based trucks upfitted with a drive-by-wire system. He said these trucks will operate driverless without a ride observer, and Aurora expects to end the year with over 200 trucks operating across the Sun Belt. Maday said that level of deployment would represent $80 million of aggregate run rate based on the 200-plus trucks.

