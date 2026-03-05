Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.33. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

Chemring Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.06.

About Chemring Group

(Get Free Report)

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.