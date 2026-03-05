The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $257.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Zscaler from $334.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.92.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0%

Zscaler stock opened at $156.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 642.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $140.56 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,343.08. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $711,848.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,002 shares in the company, valued at $17,773,601.64. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zscaler this week:

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.