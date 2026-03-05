Via Transportation’s (VIA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

VIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial cut Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Via Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Via Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIA opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Via Transportation has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Via Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Via Transportation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Via Transportation by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 185,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

