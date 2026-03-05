OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) & GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Head-To-Head Comparison

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Free Report) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and OMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A OMV 4.10% 8.51% 4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GeoPetro Resources and OMV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 OMV 3 2 1 1 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Given GeoPetro Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPetro Resources is more favorable than OMV.

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and OMV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OMV $28.41 billion 0.75 $1.22 billion $3.55 4.57

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

Summary

OMV beats GeoPetro Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

