Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Thermwood Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 628 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Thermwood Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Thermwood Company Profile

Thermwood Corporation is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and support of high-performance CNC (computer numerical control) routers and related automated cutting systems. Its product portfolio spans a variety of configurations, including standard three- and five-axis machines, custom large-format routers, and specialized trimming systems for industries such as aerospace, automotive composites, woodworking and cabinetmaking. The company also develops software solutions for nesting, toolpath generation and real-time machine monitoring, delivering integrated hardware and software packages to optimize production workflows.

In recent years Thermwood has expanded its capabilities into additive manufacturing, introducing Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM) systems that enable composite and thermoplastic parts to be produced layer by layer at industrial scale.

