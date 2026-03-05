Trade Desk’s (TTD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Shares of TTD opened at $25.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,723,000 after buying an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,323,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,212,000 after buying an additional 221,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

