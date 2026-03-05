Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $111.28 on Tuesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares in the company, valued at $43,213,380. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,988 shares of company stock worth $10,964,122 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 103.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

