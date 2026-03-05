Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $215.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Midway Capital Research & Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arwa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

