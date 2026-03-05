Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.22. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 142.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 7,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $167,557.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,182.72. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $146,639.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,939.68. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 180,990 shares of company stock worth $3,974,764 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,184,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $80,731,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,962,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.