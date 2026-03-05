Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,367,037 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 29th total of 8,005,876 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,792 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,792 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Braze Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BRZE opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Braze has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.25 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 16.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $70,964.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 209,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,983.92. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $447,172.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,491,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,034,289.14. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,772. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 592.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Braze by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 1,145,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braze by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 1,034,087 shares during the period. Battery Management CORP. lifted its position in Braze by 70.2% in the third quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Braze by 238.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 951,674 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

