Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.25 and last traded at $65.25. Approximately 59,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 79,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $981.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol BHRB. As a holding company, Burke & Herbert Financial Services oversees the strategic direction and regulatory compliance of its banking subsidiary, positioning it to serve individual and commercial clients across central Virginia.

Through Burke & Herbert Bank, the company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including personal checking and savings accounts, business deposit solutions, residential and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

