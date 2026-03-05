Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Janus International Group Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:JBI opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Janus International Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,746,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,861,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 92,804 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,262,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,940,000 after buying an additional 1,435,777 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after buying an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,103,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,402,000 after buying an additional 381,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

See Also

