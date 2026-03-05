Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.69.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $300.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.56. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $332.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,269,000 after purchasing an additional 653,718 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,328 shares during the last quarter.

More Burlington Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed its “Outperform” rating on BURL, a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support the stock and attract buyers ahead of earnings. Telsey Reaffirms Outperform

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed its “Outperform” rating on BURL, a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support the stock and attract buyers ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Local-market expansion: Burlington announced multiple new store openings and reopenings (El Paso, Tupelo, Shops at Boardman Park, Yarbrough Plaza), signaling continued square-footage growth and market penetration that supports longer-term revenue expansion. These openings are tangible execution catalysts for the retail footprint story. New East El Paso Location

Local-market expansion: Burlington announced multiple new store openings and reopenings (El Paso, Tupelo, Shops at Boardman Park, Yarbrough Plaza), signaling continued square-footage growth and market penetration that supports longer-term revenue expansion. These openings are tangible execution catalysts for the retail footprint story. Positive Sentiment: Property-level activity: Burlington took a large box at Regency Plaza as AutoZone moved in nearby — local leasing activity can indicate favorable real estate economics and demand for big-box locations. Regency Plaza Carve-Up

Property-level activity: Burlington took a large box at Regency Plaza as AutoZone moved in nearby — local leasing activity can indicate favorable real estate economics and demand for big-box locations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst & market previews ahead of Q4: Multiple previews and what-to-expect pieces discuss whether Burlington’s off-price model can outpace forecasts — these are watch-items that increase volatility around the earnings release but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Investors will key on comparable sales, margin trends, and inventory flow. Earnings Ahead: Can Off-Price Model Beat?

Analyst & market previews ahead of Q4: Multiple previews and what-to-expect pieces discuss whether Burlington’s off-price model can outpace forecasts — these are watch-items that increase volatility around the earnings release but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Investors will key on comparable sales, margin trends, and inventory flow. Neutral Sentiment: Other earnings previews (Benzinga, Yahoo Finance) reiterate the same focus points — consensus EPS, comps, and inventory. These previews keep expectations centralized but are unlikely to move the stock until actual results are released. Benzinga Earnings Preview

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.