Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,358,340 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 29th total of 6,040,735 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,709,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,709,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Friday, November 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microbot Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.67.
Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.
Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.
