Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Conrad Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and traded as high as $28.99. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 10,845 shares changing hands.

Conrad Industries Stock Down 4.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc is a U.S.-based shipbuilding and marine services company headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana. The company specializes in the design, construction and repair of steel-hulled vessels for commercial, offshore oil and gas, and government applications. Through its three shipyards in southern Louisiana, Conrad Industries offers end-to-end solutions, from initial engineering and fabrication to final outfitting and delivery.

Its primary product lines include offshore support vessels such as platform supply vessels and crew boats, inland towing vessels and tank barges.

