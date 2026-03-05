Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €23.00 and last traded at €23.35. Approximately 75,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $724.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services. The IT Solutions segment provides a range of services related to IT infrastructure and applications, including IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, system integration, and IT procurement through e-procurement services, as well as professional IT services and support.

