Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $9.00. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1,413 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTIC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Technologies International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Corporation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 1,124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 57.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is a Minnesota‐based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company’s solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non‐ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.