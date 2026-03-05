Micropolis (NYSEAMERICAN:MCRP) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Micropolis (NYSEAMERICAN:MCRP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Micropolis Stock Performance

MCRP opened at $4.14 on Monday. Micropolis has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micropolis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Micropolis in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micropolis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Micropolis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Micropolis

Micropolis Digital Development FZ-LLC (“Micropolis Dubai”), our wholly-owned subsidiary, is a robotics manufacturer founded in 2014, based in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) with its headquarters located in Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE. We specialize in developing autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) that utilize wheeled electric vehicle (“EV”) platforms and are equipped with autonomous driving capabilities. We have historically conducted our business through Micropolis Dubai. For purposes of this Offering, in February 2023, we incorporated Micropolis Holding Company (“Micropolis Cayman”), an exempted company with limited liability under the laws of the Cayman Islands, as the listing vehicle for this Offering.

