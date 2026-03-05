YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YPF. Zacks Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE YPF opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.44.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($2.44). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,157.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.