One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.59 and traded as high as $23.97. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 67,122 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $516.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

