SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW) Short Interest Update

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,728 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 29th total of 8,425 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,554 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 4.3%

SunCar Technology Group stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. SunCar Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Ltd is a Cayman Islands holding company that develops, manufactures and sells new energy smart vehicles in China. Through its PRC subsidiaries, the company integrates design, research and development, production and sales of low-speed electric vehicles, including passenger micro-cars, commercial vans and specialized light electric vehicles for applications such as last-mile delivery and campus transportation.

Headquartered in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, SunCar serves customers across multiple regions of the People’s Republic of China.

